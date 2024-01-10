Gustaf – “Starting And Staring”
Self-described no-wavers Gustaf have played shows with Idles, Sleaford Mods, and Yard Act, which makes perfect sense when you hear their new song. “Starting And Staring,” the lead single from the Brooklyn band’s sophomore album Package Pt. 2, is a talky, shouty post-punk tune with a quirky, propulsive undercurrent, and it reminds me a whole lot of LCD Soundsystem. But vocalist Lydia Gammill makes sure to differentiate the aesthetic with a rowdy, rambunctious presence all her own, as you’ll hear below in director Alex Ross Perry’s “Starting And Staring” music video.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Statue”
02 “Close”
03 “What Does It Mean”
04 “Starting And Staring”
05 “I Won”
06 “Weighing Me Down”
07 “Here Hair”
08 “Hard Hair”
09 “Produce”
10 “Happiest Thought”
11 “Ground”
12 “End Of The Year”
TOUR DATES:
04/21 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
04/22 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
04/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/26 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
05/01 – Spokane, WA @ District
05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
05/03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
05/10-5/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/11 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
05/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
05/15 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
05/20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Package Pt. 2 is out 4/5 on Royal Mountain.