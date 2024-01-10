Self-described no-wavers Gustaf have played shows with Idles, Sleaford Mods, and Yard Act, which makes perfect sense when you hear their new song. “Starting And Staring,” the lead single from the Brooklyn band’s sophomore album Package Pt. 2, is a talky, shouty post-punk tune with a quirky, propulsive undercurrent, and it reminds me a whole lot of LCD Soundsystem. But vocalist Lydia Gammill makes sure to differentiate the aesthetic with a rowdy, rambunctious presence all her own, as you’ll hear below in director Alex Ross Perry’s “Starting And Staring” music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Statue”

02 “Close”

03 “What Does It Mean”

04 “Starting And Staring”

05 “I Won”

06 “Weighing Me Down”

07 “Here Hair”

08 “Hard Hair”

09 “Produce”

10 “Happiest Thought”

11 “Ground”

12 “End Of The Year”

TOUR DATES:

04/21 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

04/22 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

04/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/26 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

04/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/01 – Spokane, WA @ District

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

05/10-5/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/11 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

05/15 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

05/20 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

05/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Package Pt. 2 is out 4/5 on Royal Mountain.