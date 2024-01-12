In a few months, Orchid, the great chaotic Massachusetts hardcore band who helped invent screamo, will return, playing their first shows in 22 years. People have been waiting for an Orchid reunion for a long time, but that doesn’t mean those reunion shows are the only things that the band’s members have going on. After Orchid broke up, singer Jayson Green went on to sing for bands like Panthers and Violent Bullshit. He now leads Jayson Green & The Jerk, a Brooklyn dance-punk band who have a new 12″ single on the great reactivated label DFA.

I should note here that this Jayson Green is a different person from Jayson Greene, great Pitchfork critic and author of the heartbreaking memoir Once More We Saw Stars. I know Jayson Greene, and I don’t know Jayson Green, but they must get confused all the time. As for Jayson Green & The Jerk, the band features members of groups like LCD Soundsystem, Holy Ghost!, Les Savy Fav, Bear In Heaven, and the Juan MacLean.

Jayson Green & The Jerk previously released the 2017 EP Interiors and the 2020 single “Too Much Beauty.” Now, they’ve got a couple of new tracks out on a new 12″ DFA single that LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy co-produced with Midnight Magic’s W. Andrew Raposo. Murphy mixed both songs, too. “Local Jerk” is a funky, horn-laden workout, while “I Need Love,” which is not an LL Cool J cover, calls back to the “Losing My Edge” days. Over a doomy bleep-rock lurch, Green wails about how everyone’s a DJ now. Check out both tracks below.

<a href="https://jaysongreenandthejerk.bandcamp.com/album/local-jerk-i-need-love">Local Jerk / I Need Love by Jayson Green & The Jerk</a>

“Local Jerk” b/w “I Need Love” is out now on DFA.