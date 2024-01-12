Code Orange Cancel Tour Due To “Serious Health Issues” For Guitarist Dom Landolina

Code Orange were set to embark on a big tour this spring, including the ShipRocked cruise, but the hardcore-gone-nu-metal band is canceling all upcoming dates due to a major health crisis. As Rolling Stone points out, guitarist Dom Landolina is dealing with an unspecified serious health issue.

On Instagram, the band shared this statement:

It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the ShipRocked cruise / Pulp Summer Slam around it. Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them.

We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately its been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time. We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era. We have been together since we were teenagers, have ridden in vans and slept on floors for the majority of our career. No time period has been as difficult for us as the last few years. We are now focused on regaining our strength. We will be back with more stability and in full force. Thank you for the continued love and respect. Please support the amazing Gel, Teenage Wrist, Soul Blind, Spy and Gridiron on whatever they choose to do. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Here’s hoping those opening bands are able to find new viable touring plans on short notice and Landolina heals up quickly.