Tomato Flower – “Saint”

New Music January 16, 2024 2:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, Tomato Flower shared two EPs, Golden Arc and Construction. Today, the Baltimore four-piece is announcing their debut full-length, bravely titled No, which is kind of admirable. The single “Saint” is out now.

Tomato Flower is Mike Alfieri on drums, Ruby Mars on bass, and both Jamison Murphy and Austyn Wohlers on guitar and vocals. Taking notes from Fleetwood Mac or Chicago indie rock trio Dehd, No is a breakup album about two members (Murphy and Wohlers). It was engineered and mixed by Jared Paolini at Tempo House Recording.

“Frenetic guitars and drums reflect a racing mind, while a slower guitar, cold vocal delivery, and a bass that crashes into the ground reflect the speaker’s failure to articulate herself in time,” the band said about “Saint.” “The outro can be read as rhapsodic, ironic, or remorseful—a remembrance or acknowledgment of overwhelming emotion.”

Watch the video for “Saint” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Saint”
02 “Destroyer”
03 “Radical”
04 “Do It”
05 “No”
06 “Sally & Me”
07 “Harlequin”
08 “Lost Lunar One”
09 “Temple Of The Mind”
10 “Magdalene”
11 “Spoon Jade”
12 “Jem”

TOUR DATES:
03/08 – Baltimore, MD @ The Compound
03/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel *
03/10 – Durham, NC @ Rubies *
03/12 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 *
03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar *
03/19 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *
03/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout *
03/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog *
03/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center *
03/28 – Boston, MA @ The Rockwell *
03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
03/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

No is out 3/8 on Ramp Local.

