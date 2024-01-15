Kid Cudi Erects Giant Statues Of Himself To Promote INSANO

This past Friday, Kid Cudi released a new album, INSANO, which featured guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, and more. Over the weekend, a giant statue of Cudi appeared off the coast of Southern California as a way to promote the album. As KTLA points out, the figure was on a barge floating along the Long Beach shoreline.

“Earlier today, the City of Long Beach learned that a 33-foot statue of musical artist Kid Cudi arrived in Alamitos Bay,” the City Of Long Beach wrote in a statement. “The artist is visiting #LongBeach today for a private promotional event at a local business & the statue is part of the event.”

Another large Kid Cudi statue also appeared in Paris last week. The stunt echoes one that Michael Jackson did back in 1995 to promote the HIStory album, when 32-foot Jackson statues appeared in the Thames River, the Champs-Élysées, and elsewhere around the globe.