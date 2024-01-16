Manchester four-piece Porij have been making infectious dance pop songs since 2020, when they released their first EP Breakfast. Since then, they’ve opened for Coldplay and Wet Leg, and today they’re announcing their debut album Teething. The single “My Only Love” is out today with a video directed by Maxi McLachlan.

“I went to see Dancing At Lughnasa at the National Theatre and was completely struck by a moment in the closing monologue which has the line ‘Dancing with eyes half-closed because to open them would break the spell,'” the band said about the inspiration behind “My Only Love.” “This felt so fitting to how I was immediately dealing with the conflict I was experiencing. The power of succumbing to denial felt particularly inviting. Over time the lyrics settled and this song anchors on the thoughts in the bridge saying ‘I don’t know if this will be my forever love but it’s my only love for now.’ It’s easy to put pressure on a long term relationship but through this song I remembered to enjoy each moment and not take things too seriously.”

About the video, McLachlan said: “I came up with the idea that I wanted to show Egg traveling between snapshots of love between real couples, friends and lovers, jumping in and out of photos. I didn’t want the video to be cynical at all, there’s plenty of work exploring our photo-taking obsession (especially in the age of smartphones), I wanted this to just celebrate the joys our modern access to cameras can bring us. My hope is that it gives anyone that watches it a warm, nostalgic, fuzzy feeling and makes them remember some special people. Lord knows there were plenty of them involved in the making of this!”

Teething was co-produced by Porij and David Wrench, who has worked with acts like Frank Ocean and the xx. Porij is Egg (Scout Moore), Jacob Maguire, James Middleton and Nathan Carroll.

Watch the “My Only Love” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Marmite”

02 “Unpredictable”

03 “Don’t Talk To Me”

04 “Endlessly Waiting”

05 “My Only Love”

06 “Ghost”

07 “Stranger”

08 “Sweet Risk”

09 “Gutter Punch”

10 “You Should Know Me”

11 “Slow Down”

TOUR DATES:

01/17 – Cambridge, UK @Portland Arms

01/18 – London, UK @ The Windmill

01/19 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

01/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade

01/21 – York, UK @ Fulford Arms

03/07 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall (6Music Festival)

03/11 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

03/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

03/21 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

04/16 – Newcastle, UK @ The Gove

04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

04/18 – London, UK @ Canvas Club

04/19 – Leeds, UK @ The Wardrobe

04/23 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

04/24 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Teething is out 4/26 on Play It Again Sam Records.