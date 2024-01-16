British singer-songwriter Jane Weaver has been active since the early ’90s, when she led the band Kill Laura, and she’s put out a whole lot of records on her own. Today, she’s announced plans to follow up her 2021 album Flock with a new one called Love In Constant Spectacle, which she recorded with longtime PJ Harvey collaborator John Parish.

Jane Weaver has a long history of messing around with psychedelic and electronic music, and you can hear some of that at work on “Perfect Storm,” the lead single from Love In Constant Spectacle. The track is built on a gentle motorik groove, which really highlights Weaver’s serene vocals. The track reminds me a bit of Nico, Broadcast, and Melody’s Echo Chamber. Here’s how Weaver describes the new album in a press release:

A lot of the album’s themes stem from interpretation and translation, observations and emotional cues. I love the nuances in translation on foreign film subtitles. Sometimes, it’s exaggerated or more beautiful == stand-alone statements that don’t make sense, but when accompanied by a visual image, we can see the scene play out.

Below, listen to “Perfect Storm” and check out the Love In Constant Spectacle tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Perfect Storm”

02 “Emotional Components”

03 “Love In Constant Spectacle”

04 “Motif”

05 “The Axis and The Seed”

06 “Is Metal”

07 “Happiness In Proximity”

08 “Romantic Worlds”

09 “Univers”

10 “Family Of The Sun”

Love In Constant Spectacle is out 4/5 on Fire Records.