Brooklyn’s Sam Evian has been busy since his last album, 2021’s Time To Melt; for example, he produced Big Thief’s 2022 opus Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Today, Evian is announcing his fourth studio album Plunge and sharing the lead single “Wild Days” with a video by CJ Harvey.

“Wild Days” is written from the perspective of Evian’s mother; Plunge serves as an exploration of the complicated relationship between his parents, who are musicians as well. The Plunge sessions took place in the Catskills, where he revamped his Flying Clouds Studios into a new barn. On New Year’s Eve in 2022, the night before he began recording Plunge, he invited a cast of friends over. Adrianne Lenker came with a jug of maple syrup from Vermont, Sufjan Stevens set off fireworks in a meadow, and everyone dove into the creek at midnight while it snowed.

Along with Lenker, other contributors to Plunge include Liam Kazar, Sean Mullins, and El Kempner of Palehound.

Watch the “Wild Days” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wild Days”

02 “Jacket”

03 “Rollin’ In”

04 “Why Does It Take So Long”

05 “Freakz”

06 “Wind Blows”

07 “Another Way”

08 “Runaway”

09 “Stay”

TOUR DATES:

02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

02/27 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

02/29 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

04/26 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/27 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/30 – Toronto, ON @ TBD

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

05/05 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

05/07 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

05/10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/21 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

05/22 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

05/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

05/25 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

05/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Plunge is out 3/22 on Flying Cloud Recordings/Thirty Tigers.