Sam Evian – “Wild Days”
Brooklyn’s Sam Evian has been busy since his last album, 2021’s Time To Melt; for example, he produced Big Thief’s 2022 opus Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You. Today, Evian is announcing his fourth studio album Plunge and sharing the lead single “Wild Days” with a video by CJ Harvey.
“Wild Days” is written from the perspective of Evian’s mother; Plunge serves as an exploration of the complicated relationship between his parents, who are musicians as well. The Plunge sessions took place in the Catskills, where he revamped his Flying Clouds Studios into a new barn. On New Year’s Eve in 2022, the night before he began recording Plunge, he invited a cast of friends over. Adrianne Lenker came with a jug of maple syrup from Vermont, Sufjan Stevens set off fireworks in a meadow, and everyone dove into the creek at midnight while it snowed.
Along with Lenker, other contributors to Plunge include Liam Kazar, Sean Mullins, and El Kempner of Palehound.
Watch the “Wild Days” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Wild Days”
02 “Jacket”
03 “Rollin’ In”
04 “Why Does It Take So Long”
05 “Freakz”
06 “Wind Blows”
07 “Another Way”
08 “Runaway”
09 “Stay”
TOUR DATES:
02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival
02/27 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney
02/29 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
04/26 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/27 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis
04/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/30 – Toronto, ON @ TBD
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
05/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
05/05 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
05/07 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
05/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
05/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/21 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
05/22 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
05/24 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
05/25 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
05/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Plunge is out 3/22 on Flying Cloud Recordings/Thirty Tigers.