Daniel Boeckner is most known for fronting Wolf Parade, as well as playing in Operators, Divine Fits, and Handsome Furs. Today, he’s announcing his new project Boeckner and their eponymous debut album. The lead single “Lose” is out now.

Boeckner! was produced, engineered, and mixed by Randall Dunn at Circular Ruin in New York City and mastered by Heba Kadry in Brooklyn. It has Matt Chamberlain on drums, plus Medicine’s Brad Laner helping with vocal arrangements and guitar parts. Jeremy Gaudet of Kiwi Jr. also co-wrote “Dead Tourists.”

“This record is like an autobiography,” Boeckner said in a statement. “Atlas Strategic music concrete synth explosions, lush synth stuff from Operators, the noise guitar from Handsome Furs, drawing influence from everything from Stockhausen to Tom Waits all at the same time.”

Hear “Lose” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lose”

02 “Ghost In The Mirror”

03 “Wrong”

04 “Don’t Worry Baby”

05 “Dead Tourists”

06 “Return to Life”

07 “Euphoria”

08 “Holy Is the Night”

Boeckner! is out 3/15 on Sub Pop.