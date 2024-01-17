Andrew Clinco is mostly known for his ethereal project Drab Majesty. He also makes addictive tunes as VR SEX, creating a grimy blend of cold wave and post-punk. Today, he’s announcing the next VR SEX album Hard Copy and releasing the single “Real Doll Time.”

Clinco has turned the project into a five-piece band, which can be heard in the full, explosive sound. “Real Doll Time” rips so hard it reminds me of Berlin miscreants Diät. The album was mixed by guitarist Mike Kriebel.

“My goal is always to load up every take with as much sound as possible in one pass,” Clinco said about the process in the press release. The title Hard Copy refers to “facsimile and the real thing, and the illusion that one is better than the other — when both come with their own menu of delights and demonic pleasures,” he explained.

Hear “Real Doll Time” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dictionary Talk”

02 “Hush Money Millionaire”

03 “Inanimate Love”

04 “Squid Row”

05 “Real Doll Time”

06 “Runaway Runaway”

07 “Space Invasion”

08 “Jenny Killer Glue”

09 “In Great Detail”

10 “Medication Or Meditation”

Hard Copy is out 3/22 on Dais Records.