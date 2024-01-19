Minneapolis weirdos Uranium Club are nowhere near famous, but they’re giants in the field of nervous, twitchy psychedelic punk. Sometimes known as the Minneapolis Uranium Club Band, they’ve been putting out records since 2016. But they’ve been quiet for a minute, so it’s cool to see that they’re coming back with a new LP. In a few weeks, the band will follow up The Cosmo Cleaners with Infants Under The Bulb, their first new album in five years.

For the Infants Under The Bulb cover art, Uranium Club recruited a bunch of friends to wear matching red ponchos and stand in spiral formation in a field. You can hear that same strange drive and ambition at work in the band’s music. “Small Grey Man,” the new album’s opening track and first single, is a jittery rant with a strange sense of majesty. If I’m hearing it right, it’s about life as an insignificant functionary who might also be a spy. The song has spidery guitars and horns and strings, and it sounds both epic and homemade. Below, check out “Small Grey Man” and the Infants Under The Bulb tracklist.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/infants-under-the-bulb">Infants Under The Bulb by Uranium Club</a>

TRACKLIST

01 “Small Grey Man”

02 “Viewers Like You

03 “Game Show”

04 “The Wall Pts.1&2”

05 “Tokyo Paris L.A. Milan”

06 “The Wall Pt.3”

07 “2-600-LULLABY”

08 “Abandoned By The Narrator”

09 “The Ascent”

10 “Big Guitar Jackoff In The Sky”

11 “The Wall Pt.4”

Infants Under The Bulb is out 3/1 on Sorry State.