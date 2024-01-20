The Shangri-Las’ Mary Weiss Dead At 75

Mary Weiss, the former lead singer of the Shangri-Las, died on Friday at age 75. The news was shared on Friday afternoon by Norton Records, who released her solo album. It was later confirmed by her husband to NPR. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations,” Norton Records’ Miriam Linna said in a statement.

The Shangri-Las were an American girl group of the 1960s, whose hits “Remember (Walking In The Sand)” and “Leader Of The Pack” brought them to fame while Weiss was still a teenager. Along with her, the band consisted of her sister Elizabeth and identical twins Marguerite Ganser and Mary Ann Ganser.

After they disbanded in 1968, Weiss was absent from the music scene for decades, before returning with her 2007 debut solo album Dangerous Game, which was received with critical acclaim.