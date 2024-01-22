South Florida has a reputation for creating some of the nastiest, moshiest heavy hardcore on the face of the planet, and Domain are helping to uphold that reputation. Domain have only been around for a few years, but they’ve already released a lot of material: The 2020 debut EP Embodiment Of Fear, the 2021 follow-up Persevere Through Suffering, a promo tape last year. Now, Domain have a debut album in the works, and they’ve just dropped a real heater of a single.

On the two-minute ripper “Spores Of Industry,” Domain join forces with guest grunter Tyler Mullen, formerly of Year Of The Knife. Mullen’s new band Scarab released two similarly ferocious EPs last year; Seeking Chaos And Revenge After Betrayal just came out in November. On “Spores Of Industry,” Mullen and Domain’s Alex Rothber trade off deep roars over fast head-wrecker riffs, with a breakdown every bit as apocalyptic as you’re hoping. Check it out below.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/track/spores-of-industry-2">Spores of Industry by Domain</a>

“Spores Of Industry” is out now on DAZE, and Domain’s not-yet-announced debut LP is coming soon.