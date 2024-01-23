Tokyo Police Club Announce Breakup, Farewell Show

When you’re standing near — Tokyo Police Club! But not for long. The longstanding indie band has announced its impending breakup, after a few farewell gestures to be revealed and one last hometown gig at HISTORY in Toronto on Nov. 29. Pre-sale tickets will be available at the band’s website Wednesday (password: TPC4EVER) and through Ticketmaster Thursday (password: SPOTLIGHT) before public onsale Friday.

The band shared this statement:

It’s time for us to say goodbye! This band has meant so much to us for so many years, but all magical things must come to an end. Tokyo Police Club will always stand for the connection we have shared ever since we were teenagers, and it’s brought so many amazing people and moments into our lives. We’re throwing one last big bash in Toronto at HISTORY on NOVEMBER 29th, and we have a few more things up our sleeve before we go, so stay tuned! Thank you from the bottom of our collective heart for the unbelievable support and inspiration over the years – you will always be a part of the TPC family. See you in the funny pages! Love, Dave Graham Josh and Greg

Tokyo Police Club formed as teens in Newmarket, Ontario and blasted into the indie mainstream with their poppy, eclectic 2006 debut EP A Lesson In Crime. That’s one of the more impressive EPs of the aughts; it finds the band jumping from Strokes-y rock ‘n’ roll on “Cheer It On” to post-Microphones synth balladry on “Citizens Of Tomorrow” and successfully melding all kinds of the dominant styles of the moment. From there, the band released four albums between 2008-2018 in addition to a flurry of other projects. It makes total sense that, nearly two decades later, they’re ending a band they started in high school. But they were good while they lasted.