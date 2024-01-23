André 3000 Announces New Blue Sun Tour

A few months ago, André 3000, famous for being one half of Outkast and one of the greatest rappers who has ever lived, shocked the world with the release of New Blue Sun, his first-ever solo album. On New Blue Sun, André and his collaborators developed a kind of free-floating new age instrumental music, build around André’s own flute and woodwind improvisations. Now, André and his collaborators are taking that act on the road.

André 3000’s New Blue Sun tour kicks off this weekend in Brooklyn, and it’s largely built around short residencies at jazz clubs and theaters. The tour is staying away from festivals and conventional rock/rap venues, and it’ll feature André performing with his collaborators Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks. This is the first time that André has ever toured as a solo act. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

1/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Crown Hill Theatre

1/31 – 2/02 – New York, NY @ Blue Note Jazz Club (8:00PM & 10:30PM shows)

2/05-06 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church

2/08 – Detroit, MI @ Cliff Bell’s

2/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Chapel At Masonic Temple (7:00PM & 10:30PM shows)

2/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

2/13 – Chicago, IL @ 1357 N Elston

2/15 – Chicago, IL @ Garfield Park Conservatory (7:00PM & 9:00PM shows)

2/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

2/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

2/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent (7:00PM & 9:00PM shows)

2/27-29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

3/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

3/05-09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever