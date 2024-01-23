Montréal’s Corridor are returning this spring with Mimi, their first album in five years. It took so long because of the usual pandemic reasons. Corridor say working remotely also inspired them to break away from their self-conception as a guitar-centric band, though there’s plenty of six-string action on the grandly psychedelic new single “Mourir Demain.” Watch director, animator, and illustrator Paul Jacobs’ video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Phase IV”

02 “Mon Argent”

03 “Jump Cut”

04 “Caméra”

05 “Chenil”

06 “Porte Ouverte”

07 “Mourir Demain”

08 “Pellicule”

Mimi is out 4/26 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.