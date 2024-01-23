The Pittsburgh duo Zombi started out way back in 2001. In the beginning, bassist/synth player Steve Moore and drummer Anthony Paterra had a simple mission: They wanted to pay homage to the great horror-film scores of masters like John Carpenter, Tangerine Dream, and Goblin. Over the years, they’ve expanded and experimented with their sound, to the point where it’s now its own thing. In 2022, Zombi and some collaborators released Zombi & Friends, Vol. 1, an album of nothing but covers of ’70s AM-gold hits. Now, they’re about to follow that with a proper new Zombi album.

Zombi’s new album Direct Inject came out of a series of in-studio jam sessions that were later shaped and edited into tracks. Lead single “The Post-Atomic Horror” is a short, heavy prog-rock instrumental with a whole lot of riffing. Here’s what Steve Moore says about the new album:

In 2022, after our tour with the Sword, we posted up in our friend’s studio in Clearfield, PA for a week of diner breakfasts and gas station BBQ. We would record every day and improvise until we found ideas we liked. We then took these ideas back home to Albany and Chicago to give them structure. A few months later, after our tour with Om, AEP went back to Clearfield to record final drum tracks. Everything else was recorded at my home studio. The only exceptions are “Sessuale I” and “Sessuale II,” which were both written in the early ’00s but never officially released.

Below, listen to “The Post-Atomic Horror” and check out the Direct Inject tracklist and Zombie’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Direct Inject”

02 “So Mote It Be”

03 “Bodies In The Flotsam”

04 “Kamichi & Sandy”

05 “Sessuale II”

06 “Improvise Adapt Overcome”

07 “The Post-Atomic Horror”

08 “Insurmountable Odds”

09 “Sessuale I”

TOUR DATES:

4/04 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

4/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

4/06 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit

4/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Velvet Underground

4/08 – Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea

4/09 – Boston, MA @ The Middle East Upstairs

4/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

4/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

4/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Certain Death II

Direct Inject is out 3/22 on Relapse.