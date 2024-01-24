Bourbon & Beyond 2024 Lineup Has Neil Young, Zach Bryan, Sunny Day Real Estate, & More

Bourbon & Beyond has revealed what “Beyond” entails this year. The music lineup for the Louisville music festival is out now, and it’s fascinating. Living legend Neil Young is headlining, but three other headliners are listed ahead of him on the poster: gritty young country superstars Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers and veteran jammers Dave Matthews Band. The next line is full of elite indie dad-rockers like the National, the War On Drugs, Beck, and hometown heroes My Morning Jacket (plus Matchbox Twenty, who probably hold some nostalgic appeal for the indie dad-rock audience if we’re being honest).

Buried a few lines deep are the Beach Boys, which feels even ruder than the Neil Young thing until you realize it’s the Mike Love Beach Boys with no involvement from Brian Wilson. Also down there: Fleet Foxes, Maren Morris, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Melissa Etheridge, Lyle Lovett, Sierra Ferrell, the Wallflowers, and, what’s this? Once-again-reunited emo pioneers Sunny Day Real Estate? Sure! Dinosaur Jr.? Why not? Also of note: Bruce Hornsby, Lucius, Hiss Golden Messenger, Son Volt, M. Ward, Soul Asylum, Madi Diaz… the Bacon Brothers? You crazy for this one, Bourbon & Beyond!

This year’s event runs Sept. 19-22 at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. I’m sure I missed a few highlights among the many names on the poster, so study it closely and get ticket info here, where they also have a daily lineup breakdown.