The six-piece London band Blue Bendy has been releasing music since 2019, but other than the 2022 EP Motorbike, that music has only been coming out a song or two at a time. It hasn’t hurt their ascent. Blue Bendy make a kind of arch, skeletal post-punk that owes as much to King Krule as to any traditional band. This spring, they’ll release So Medieval, their first album. It includes a couple of tracks that they’ve already released, as well as the brand-new single “Come On Baby, Dig!”

“Come On Baby, Dig!” is a jazz-addled, playfully evocative groove with lots of skittering interlocking parts. Singer Arthur Nolan, who delivers all his lyrics in a half-whispered deadpan, says, “‘Dig’ is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”

Director Michael Julings’ “Come On Baby, Dig!” video seems to be going for an art-horror kind of thing. The members of Blue Bendy stand around expressionlessly, staring at performance artist Laura Schuller as she tries to move a mysterious speaker. Below, check out the “Come On Baby, Dig!” video, the So Medieval tracklist, and “Cloudy” and “Mr. Bubblegum,” the two previously-released singles that’ll appear on the album.

TRACKLIST:

01 “So Medieval”

02 “Mr. Bubblegum”

03 “Darp”

04 “Darp 2 / Exorcism ”

05 “I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed”

06 “The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)”

07 “Come On Baby, Dig!”

08 “Sunny”

09 “Cloudy”

10 “Goodnight Bobby”

So Medieval is out 4/12 on the state51 Conspiracy.