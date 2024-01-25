Blue Bendy – “Come On Baby, Dig!”
The six-piece London band Blue Bendy has been releasing music since 2019, but other than the 2022 EP Motorbike, that music has only been coming out a song or two at a time. It hasn’t hurt their ascent. Blue Bendy make a kind of arch, skeletal post-punk that owes as much to King Krule as to any traditional band. This spring, they’ll release So Medieval, their first album. It includes a couple of tracks that they’ve already released, as well as the brand-new single “Come On Baby, Dig!”
“Come On Baby, Dig!” is a jazz-addled, playfully evocative groove with lots of skittering interlocking parts. Singer Arthur Nolan, who delivers all his lyrics in a half-whispered deadpan, says, “‘Dig’ is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”
Director Michael Julings’ “Come On Baby, Dig!” video seems to be going for an art-horror kind of thing. The members of Blue Bendy stand around expressionlessly, staring at performance artist Laura Schuller as she tries to move a mysterious speaker. Below, check out the “Come On Baby, Dig!” video, the So Medieval tracklist, and “Cloudy” and “Mr. Bubblegum,” the two previously-released singles that’ll appear on the album.
TRACKLIST:
01 “So Medieval”
02 “Mr. Bubblegum”
03 “Darp”
04 “Darp 2 / Exorcism ”
05 “I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed”
06 “The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)”
07 “Come On Baby, Dig!”
08 “Sunny”
09 “Cloudy”
10 “Goodnight Bobby”
So Medieval is out 4/12 on the state51 Conspiracy.