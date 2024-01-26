TR/ST & Jake Shears – “Being Boring” (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

New Music January 26, 2024 11:23 AM By Danielle Chelosky

TR/ST & Jake Shears – “Being Boring” (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

New Music January 26, 2024 11:23 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In December, TR/ST shared “Robrash.” Today, the project of Winnipeg-born, LA-based musician and producer Robert Alfons is surprise-dropping an eponymous EP and announcing his signing to Dais Records. The EP includes “Robrash,” as well as four new songs, one of which is a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “Being Boring” featuring Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters.

Along with this release, Alfons reveals that a new TR/ST album is on its way, describing it as “bigger, better, beautiful, and buried in mud.”

Hear “Being Boring” below, and stream the EP beneath it.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Wolfgang Van Halen And Sammy Hagar In Bizarre YouTube Monologues

2 days ago 0

Madonna Responds To Fans Suing Her For Starting Concerts Late

2 days ago 0

Bourbon & Beyond 2024 Lineup Has Neil Young, Zach Bryan, Sunny Day Real Estate, & More

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest