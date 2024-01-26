In December, TR/ST shared “Robrash.” Today, the project of Winnipeg-born, LA-based musician and producer Robert Alfons is surprise-dropping an eponymous EP and announcing his signing to Dais Records. The EP includes “Robrash,” as well as four new songs, one of which is a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ “Being Boring” featuring Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters.

Along with this release, Alfons reveals that a new TR/ST album is on its way, describing it as “bigger, better, beautiful, and buried in mud.”

Hear “Being Boring” below, and stream the EP beneath it.