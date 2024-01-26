Alice In Chains Release Jar Of Flies 30th Anniversary Vinyl Embedded With Real Flies
Thursday marked the 30th anniversary of Jar Of Flies, the phenomenal 1994 release that saw Alice In Chains pivot in a softer direction and became the first EP to ever debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. To mark the occasion, AIC released a slate of 30th anniversary merch. There are, of course, many kinds of T-shirts and hoodies. You can buy a Jar Of Flies poker set, a Jar Of Flies skateboard, a Jar Of Flies blacklight poster, and whale and wasp plushies. They also offered up a range of 30th anniversary editions of the album, including a clear cassette and a giant multi-format box set. Perhaps most interestingly, they were selling Jar Of Flies vinyl with actual flies pressed into it.
The item has unfortunately already sold out, but for $100, 150 lucky buyers were treated to “D2C exclusive clear vinyl embedded with real flies assembled by hand.” I want to interview the people who personally inserted dead flies into these records. Get in touch!
The full Jar Of Flies merch collection is viewable here.