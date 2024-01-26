In November, New York rapper Cakes Da Killa shared the song “Cakewalk,” following the release of his 2022 album Svengali. This week, he announced its follow-up, Black Sheep, and shared the single “Mind Reader” featuring Stout. Other guests on the album include Wuhryn Dumas and, intriguingly, Dawn Richard. Hear “Mind Reader” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s A Luv Thang” (Feat. Wuhryn Dumas)

02 “Mind Reader” (Feat. Stout)

03 “Make Me Ovah”

04 “FourPlay”

05 “Do Dat Baby” (Feat. Dawn Richard)

06 “Global Entry”

07 “Downtown J”

08 “Cakewalk”

09 “Crushin In Da Club”

10 “Problem 4 Problems”

11 “Ain’t Sh*t Sweet”

