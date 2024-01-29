Last year, Chance The Rapper played a bunch of shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his breakout mixtape Acid Rap, but he didn’t get around to releasing Star Line Gallery, the new project that he’s been promising for a while. In fact, Chance hasn’t released a full-length since The Big Day, his not-exactly-beloved 2019 album. But Chance has dropped a few one-off tracks in the last couple of years, and he’s got a new one today.

On Twitter, Chance describes his new track “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” as “just some bars and a soul sample for your timeline,” and that’s accurate. I don’t recognize the soul sample, but it’s pretty, and it gives Chance the opportunity to just rap for two minutes and 42 seconds. Chance is still very much the same guy he always was. He opens the song up by rhyming “Death Cab For Cutie” with “let’s grab a smoothie,” and there’s also a Harry Potter reference in there. But the man can still rap. Check it out below.