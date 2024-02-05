Jack Antonoff has won Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. This is the third year in a row that Antonoff has won this same award. This time around, he was recognized for his work on Taylor Swift’s Midnights, Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and the 1975’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

Antonoff beat out a field that included Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin, and Dan Nigro.

With this win, Antonoff now has the second-most wins in this category, tied with David Foster, Quincy Jones (two solo, one with Michael Jackson), and Pharrell Williams (two solo, one as part of the Neptunes). Babyface still holds the record with four total wins, three solo and one with L.A. Reid. Babyface also won three of his awards in consecutive years, spanning from 1996 to 1998.