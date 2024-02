Fred again.. has won his first Grammys. The British producer won Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rumble” with Skrillex and Flowdan. (This was also Flowdan’s first Grammy win). He also won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022).

Fred again.. is also nominated for Best New Artist, which will be handed out later tonight. And he was nominated alongside Romy for “Strong,” competing against himself in Best Dance/Electronic Recording.