Taylor Swift just announced her new album live from the Grammys stage. While accepting Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights — her 13th Grammy, as she pointed out — she revealed that on April 19 she will release a brand new LP. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.

Midnights, Swift’s most recent album of new songs, came out in October 2022. In 2023, while embarking on her record-breaking Eras Tour, she released two more Taylor’s Version re-recordings of her early albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Some fans speculated tonight she would announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version), but instead she did this.

Watch Swift’s album announcement below.

All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/CCPhmSZ2UD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 5, 2024