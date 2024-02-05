Thrash titans Slayer finished their farewell tour in 2019, and guitarist Kerry King, the most generally visible member of the band, was not ready for it to end. In a new Rolling Stone interview, King says that singer Tom Araya, the only other original Slayer member left, came to King and told him that he was done. So King decided to go solo, and his first album From Hell I Rise is coming out this spring. First single “Idle Hands” is out today, and it sounds a whole hell of a lot like Slayer.

Kerry King recorded From Hell I Rise with former Death Angel singer Mark Osegueda, ex-Hellyeah bassist Kyle Sanders, Machine Head/Vio-lence guitar veteran Phil Demmel, and Paul Bostaph, the guy who played drums for Slayer when Dave Lombardo wasn’t doing it. In that Rolling Stone interview, King says that he considered Pantera singer Phil Anselmo but knew that this lineup was the right one, especially since he can’t wait to get out on the road.

The Rolling Stone interview is also full of stuff about the end of Slayer. King says that he and Tom Araya have had absolutely no contact since the end of the band and that Dave Lombardo is “dead to me.” So we’re probably not going to get anything else from Slayer, at least for a while. But there’s plenty of that Slayer fast-riffage thunder on “Idle Hands.” Listen to the song and check out the From Hell I Rise tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Diablo”

02 “Where I Reign”

03 “Residue”

04 “Idle Hands”

05 “Trophies Of The Tyrant”

06 “Crucifixation”

07 “Tension”

08 “Everything I Hate About You”

09 “Toxic”

10 “Two Fists”

11 “Rage”

12 “Shrapnel”

13 “From Hell I Rise”

From Hell I Rise is out 5/17 on Reigning Phoenix Music.