A couple years back, Hannah Pruzinsky released their debut EP as h. pruz, again, there, filled with the sort of quietly devastating songs that can make a room feel uncomfortably still. Today, they’re announcing their first full-length, No Glory, which was produced and recorded with Told Slant’s Felix Walworth at a cabin in upstate New York. New single “Hurting” is gentle and tense, an acoustic guitar and a piano swirling through to an aching conclusion: “You’re so used to hurting/ That it doesn’t feel wrong/ I’m so used to hurting too… I’m so used to hurting you.” Listen below.

And here’s “Dark Sun,” another single from the album:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dark Sun”

02 “Dawn”

03 “Worldfire”

04 “I Keep Changing’

05 “Angel”

06 “Like Mist”

07 “Hurting”

08 “Return Retreat”

09 “Useful”

No Glory is out 3/29 via Mtn. Laurel Recording Co.