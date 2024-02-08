Owen – “Beaucoup”
In 2022, Mike Kinsella — known for his roles in American Football and Cap’n Jazz — launched LIES, a synthy duo with his cousin Nate. Today, he’s back with his solo project Owen to announce a new album The Falls Of Sioux. “Beaucoup” is out now with a video filmed inside a private Chicago speakeasy.
“I’m not sure if ‘Beaucoup’ is a lusty Love Song or a lovely Lust Song,” Kinsella said in a statement. “Everyone at Weird Life did a great job capturing the seedy side of it, as well as the shimmery / flirty side, visually hitting (and bending) the same note between the notes for the music video.”
The Falls Of Sioux was co-produced by Sean Carey and Zach Hanson, and it has backing vocals from Now, Now’s KC Dalager. Russell Durham composed the string arrangements, Corey Bracken from American Football’s touring band played synths, and other friends served as guests on the LP.
Watch the “Beaucoup” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “A Reckoning”
02 “Beaucoup”
03 “Hit And Run”
04 “Cursed ID”
05 “Virtue Misspent”
06 “Mount Cleverest”
07 “Qui Je Plaisante?”
08 “Penny”
09 “With You Without You”
TOUR DATES:
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/29 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy
04/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
05/01 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
05/02 – New York, NY @ Sultan Room
05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philadelphia Ethical Society
05/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Heliogàbal
06/07 – Ourense, PT @ Café Torgal
06/08 – London, UK @ Oslo
06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
08/05 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
08/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
08/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
08/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward
08/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
The Falls Of Sioux is out 4/26 on Polyvinyl.