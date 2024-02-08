In 2022, Mike Kinsella — known for his roles in American Football and Cap’n Jazz — launched LIES, a synthy duo with his cousin Nate. Today, he’s back with his solo project Owen to announce a new album The Falls Of Sioux. “Beaucoup” is out now with a video filmed inside a private Chicago speakeasy.

“I’m not sure if ‘Beaucoup’ is a lusty Love Song or a lovely Lust Song,” Kinsella said in a statement. “Everyone at Weird Life did a great job capturing the seedy side of it, as well as the shimmery / flirty side, visually hitting (and bending) the same note between the notes for the music video.”

The Falls Of Sioux was co-produced by Sean Carey and Zach Hanson, and it has backing vocals from Now, Now’s KC Dalager. Russell Durham composed the string arrangements, Corey Bracken from American Football’s touring band played synths, and other friends served as guests on the LP.

Watch the “Beaucoup” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Reckoning”

02 “Beaucoup”

03 “Hit And Run”

04 “Cursed ID”

05 “Virtue Misspent”

06 “Mount Cleverest”

07 “Qui Je Plaisante?”

08 “Penny”

09 “With You Without You”

TOUR DATES:

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/29 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy

04/30 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

05/02 – New York, NY @ Sultan Room

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philadelphia Ethical Society

05/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Heliogàbal

06/07 – Ourense, PT @ Café Torgal

06/08 – London, UK @ Oslo

06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

08/05 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

08/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

08/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

08/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Ninth Ward

08/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

08/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

The Falls Of Sioux is out 4/26 on Polyvinyl.