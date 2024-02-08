Henry Fambrough, Last Original Member Of The Spinners, Dead At 85

Henry Fambrough, the last original member of the Spinners, is has died. The singer had suffered from illness for some time and had been under hospice care recently. He passed away in Sterling, Virginia. He was 85.

The Spinners shared the news on their Instagram. Read their statement in full:

Henry Lee Fambrough, a founding member of the legendary R&B/Soul vocal group, The Spinners, died peacefully in his northern Virginia home today. An Army veteran, Fambrough was known for his iconic “handlebar” mustache, captivating audiences with his smooth moves onstage. His euphonious baritone voice is featured prominently on standout Spinners singles, album cuts, and B-sides such as “Ghetto Child,” “I Don’t Want To Lose You,” and “Just As Long As We Have Love.” Fambrough’s transition marks the end of an era, as he was the last surviving founding member of The Mighty Spinners. Members of the lineup during The Spinners’ classic hitmaking era were Bobbie Smith, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, and Philippe Wynne. The Spinners scaled the heights of musical stardom, earning the industry’s most elite honors, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and most recently, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. Fambrough is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma, daughter Heather Williams, son-in-law, Ronald, sister, Martha, and a host of loving cousins, extended family, friends, and music industry colleagues.

The Spinners formed in Michigan as a doo-wop group consisting of Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, C. P. Spencer, and James Edwards, though Edwards was soon replaced with Bobby Smith. Spencer left shortly after, replaced by George Dixon. They original went by the name the Domingoes, before renaming to the Spinners in 1961.

After the release of their album 2nd Time Around, Aretha Franklin advised them to sign with Atlantic Records when their contract with Motown expired. Paired with producer Thomas Bell, architect of the lush and sophisticated Philly soul sound, the Spinners then landed a bunch of classic hits in the ’70s. “I’ll Be Around” was their first song to reach the top 10 on the charts. In 1973, the singles “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “One Of A Kind (Love Affair),” and “Ghetto Child” crystallized their success.

Dixon passed away in 1994; Spencer passed away in 2004 from a heart attack; Henderson died in 2007 from complications from diabetes at age 67; Jackson died from cancer in 2008; Edwards died in 2011. The Spinner were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with a tribute performance by New Edition just last year.