Almost a decade ago, a group of friends in Philly started the band So Totally In Love. They’ve since rebranded as So Totally, and this spring, they’ll release Double Your Relaxation, their first album for the relaunched Tiny Engines.

Lead single “Distinct Star” puts a poppy spin on the city’s current off-kilter shoegaze wave. “Radio-friendly” might not quite be right, but the song’s barrage of melodic distortion goes down nice and smooth (in a good way). A mutual admiration of Land Of Talk was central to the band’s formation, so perhaps that explains So Totally’s acumen for pop-leaning indie.

Hear “Distinct Star” below.

<a href="https://sototally.bandcamp.com/album/double-your-relaxation">Double Your Relaxation by So Totally</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Welcome Back”

02 “Distinct Star”

03 “Doz Roses”

04 “BTW”

05 “Strange Way”

06 “Baby Step To Revenge”

07 “Weak To Leaf”

08 “Grass”

Double Your Relaxation is out 5/10 on Tiny Engines.