Last year, Glixen shared their debut EP She Only Said, a collection of gripping, gauzy shoegaze songs (the opener, aptly titled “Splendor,” is my favorite). The Phoenix band has dates coming up with Interpol, Glitter, Softcult, and more. Today they’re releasing “foreversoon,” which, with its heavy, distorted guitars and breathy vocals, constitutes an entrancing explosion.

Singer Aislinn Ritchie shared this statement:

“foreversoon” represents blissful moments of new love and intimacy. The song harnesses melancholy chords, layered with fuzzy red melodies and gliding guitars that pull you in deeper. I wanted my lyrics to feel like a conversation that expresses my infatuation and sensuality. Time is relentless and memories are fleeting, this song encapsulates those emotions forever.

Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

02/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad **

02/15 – Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar **

02/16 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery $

02/17 – Winter Park, FL @ Conduit $

02/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory $

02/20 – Nashville, TN @ The End $

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe $

02/22 – New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground $

02/23 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place $

02/24 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s **

02/26 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop **

02/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole **

02/28 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel **

03/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s #

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cloudland Theater #

03/03 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen #

03/04 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House #

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

03/06 – Montreal, QC @ La Sotterenea #

03/07 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre #

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows #

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Slide Away Festival

03/10-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Southside Spillover @ Tulip

03/19 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake %

03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

03/21 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

05/08 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre &

$ – w/ Softcult

# – w/ Glitterer

% – w/ Fish Narc

& – w/ Interpol

** – Headlining