Jessica Pratt is back, baby! Here In The Pitch, Pratt’s first album in five years, is coming this spring. It’s said to be inspired by the bleak end of the hippie era and “the dark side of the Californian dream.” In addition to Pratt’s usual collaborators Al Carlson and keyboardist Matt McDermott, Here In The Pitch features the rhythm section of Spencer Zahn and Mauro Refosco plus contributions from Ryley Walker, Peter Mudge, and Alex Goldberg.

Today we get to hear “Life Is,” the album’s opening track and lead single. Despite existing in Pratt’s ’60s folk-pop comfort zone, it’s got a bigger, more bombastic sound than the rest of the record. “In a way, it’s kind of a false flag,” she says. “But I also feel like it’s a statement of intention.” As for the subject matter, Pratt explains, “Life came and went and you didn’t land where you thought you would. It’s the third act and you’re trying to climb back on the horse before it gets dark.”

Below, watch the “Life Is” video, directed by Pratt and Colby Droscher.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Life Is”

02 “Better Hate”

03 “World On A String”

04 “Get Your Head Out”

05 “By Hook Or By Crook”

06 “Nowhere It Was”

07 “Empires Never Know”

08 “Glances”

09 “The Last Year”

Here In The Pitch is out 5/3 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.