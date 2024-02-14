In 2022, Los Angeles indie rock crew Warpaint shared their fourth album Radiate Like This. Today, the group is back with the announcement of their signing to Rough Trade as well as a new 7″ containing “Common Blue” and “Underneath.” The former track is out today.

“It makes us smile to release them in collaboration with friends and family at Rough Trade,” the band writes. “It feels like a perfect return to where it all began! With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years. It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”

“It started with the chord progression on guitar,” vocalist and guitarist Theresa Wayman says about “Common Blue.” “Jen and I jammed it in her living room in Echo Park and it became a song. We sent it around the houses (Stella and Emily’s houses) and all its elements were brought to life. It’s intended to inspire freedom! Common blue. Rising up again and again, climb a ladder to the sky, catch the view like a butterfly! Everything is possible… it ain’t over till it’s over!”

Hear “Common Blue” below.

TOUR DATES:

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/15 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest

05/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Summit

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Whelers Back

05/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk