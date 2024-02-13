Katy Perry Leaving American Idol, Teases New Music

American Idol is still a TV show, even if it’s no longer any kind of pathway to a music career. (The last few winners have not released albums.) For the last seven seasons, the show has had a consistent judging panel: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. But that’s about to change. Last night, Katy Perry told the world that she’s leaving Idol after the next season and that she’s got plans to get back to her own music career — which, like American Idol itself, is nowhere near its cultural peak.

On Kimmel last night, after some chitchat about playing Monopoly Deal with fellow Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Usher and about the King Charles coronation, Jimmy Kimmel asked Katy Perry how long she’ll keep doing American Idol. Perry mentioned that she’s playing Rock In Rio this fall, and then she said, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and find that pulse to my own beat.”

When Kimmel asked Perry what her other judges said about her exit, Perry said, “Well, they’ll find out tonight… Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year. It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy — for all pop star girlies.” She also said, “I’m creating space for my new wingspan… I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.” So there’s a comeback attempt incoming. You can watch the interview below.

If you are trapped at home and for some reason have no other entertainment options, the new season of American Idol begins 2/18.