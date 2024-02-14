Eminem Producing New Documentary Stans

Eminem’s 2000 opus The Marshall Mathers LP included “Stan,” a hit single about a psychotically devoted superfan. It’s an amazing song, and it unfortunately predicted the dark side of modern fandom. “Stan” is why an artist’s most intense supporters are known as stans. Now, Eminem is producing a documentary about those folks.

A film tentatively titled Stans is coming this fall from Eminem’s Shady Films, in association with DIGA Studios and Hill District Media, Variety reports. It’ll be distributed through Paramount/MTV. The director will be Steven Leckart, who previously helmed Challenger: The Final Flight, wrote What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, and cowrote the Hulu series Legacy: True Story Of The L.A. Lakers.

A synopsis calls the film a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.”

Shady Films execs Paul Rosenberg (Eminem’s longtime manager) and Stuart Parr offered this statement:

Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.

Eminem wrote “Stan,” which suggests he has experience with fanatical, sometimes delusional supporters. But he’s not the artist I most obviously associate with modern standom. It will be interesting to see what exactly this movie includes.