Lip Critic – “Milky Max”

New Music February 21, 2024 12:26 PM By James Rettig

Lip Critic – “Milky Max”

New Music February 21, 2024 12:26 PM By James Rettig

For a few years now, the New York City band Lip Critic have been making bugged-out, electronic-laced punk music, and they’re finally gearing up to release their debut album. Today, they’re announcing Hex Dealer, out in May, which they’ve already prefaced with “It’s The Magic” and “The Heart.” The band has another one out there in the world today, the barking “Milky Max.” This one comes attached to a video game, which was created by Jesse Natter, the brother of the band’s drummer Ilan — check that out here and watch the song’s video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “It’s The Magic”
02 “Love Will Redeem You”
03 “The Heart”
04 “Bork Pelly” (Feat. Ghösh & ID.Sus)
05 “Spirit Bomber”
06 “Death Lurking” (Feat. Izzy Da Fonseca)
07 “Milky Max”
08 “Sermon”
09 “I’m Alive”
10 “My Wife And The Goblin”
11 “In The Wawa (Convinced I Am God)”
12 “Toxin Dodger”

Hex Dealer is out 5/17 via Partisan Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

No Values Festival Has Classic Punk & Ska, Sublime & Power Trip With New Singers, & More

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” (Feat. Wanz)

3 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2024 Has Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, André 3000, Victoria Monét, & More

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest