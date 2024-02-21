For a few years now, the New York City band Lip Critic have been making bugged-out, electronic-laced punk music, and they’re finally gearing up to release their debut album. Today, they’re announcing Hex Dealer, out in May, which they’ve already prefaced with “It’s The Magic” and “The Heart.” The band has another one out there in the world today, the barking “Milky Max.” This one comes attached to a video game, which was created by Jesse Natter, the brother of the band’s drummer Ilan — check that out here and watch the song’s video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s The Magic”

02 “Love Will Redeem You”

03 “The Heart”

04 “Bork Pelly” (Feat. Ghösh & ID.Sus)

05 “Spirit Bomber”

06 “Death Lurking” (Feat. Izzy Da Fonseca)

07 “Milky Max”

08 “Sermon”

09 “I’m Alive”

10 “My Wife And The Goblin”

11 “In The Wawa (Convinced I Am God)”

12 “Toxin Dodger”

Hex Dealer is out 5/17 via Partisan Records.