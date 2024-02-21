The Japanese vocal artist Hatis Noit makes layered, overwhelming music that sounds like the aerial shots from the Lord Of The Rings movies. Noit’s album Aura came out a couple of years ago, and people like William Basinski and Matthew Herbert have remixed its tracks. Now, with some American shows coming up this spring, Noit has released a very different remix of her track “Jomon.” Now, we get to hear what happens when Armand Hammer rap on it.

The new “Jomon” remix comes from Preservation, the producer who teamed up with Armand Hammer’s billy woods for the stunning 2022 album Aethiopes. With his remix, Preservation adds lurching drums to “Jomon” without taking anything away from its majesty. Armand Hammer’s billy woods and Elucid sound tremendous with their voices echoing over those vast, trilling notes.

This spring, Hatis Noit and Armand Hammer will both perform at the Big Ears and Mission Creek fests, so I suppose there’s some chance that they’ll recreate this remix live. I honestly can’t imagine what that would be like. This thing sounds tremendous. Below, check out the Preservation remix of “Jomon,” the original track, and Hatis Noit’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works at the First Unitarian Congregational Society *

3/19 – Durham, NC @ Duke Coffeehouse

3/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

3/27 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

3/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Lab *

3/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts + Archives

4/03 – Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

4/05 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar Cultural Center

* with Sheherazaad

Aura is out now on Erased Tapes.