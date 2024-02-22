In 2021, Charlotte Day Wilson released her debut album Alpha. Today, the Toronto R&B musician has announced its follow-up Cyan Blue and shared “I Don’t Love You” with a visual directed by Dani Aphrodite.

“This song is meant to remind us that losing love & leaving can be just as inspiring as finding it,” Wilson said in a statement. About the album, she continued, “I want to look through the unjaded eyes of my younger self again. Before there wasn’t as much baggage, before so much life was lived. But I also wish that my younger self could see where I am now. It would be nice to be able to impart some of the wisdom and clarity that I have now onto her.”

Hear “I Don’t Love You” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Way”

02 “Money”

03 “Dovetail”

04 “Forever” (Feat. Snoh Aalegra)

05 “Do U Still”

06 “New Day”

07 “Last Call”

08 “Canopy”

09 “Over The Rainbow”

10 “Kiss & Tell”

11 “I Don’t Love You”

12 “Cyan Blue”

13 “Walk With Me”

Cyan Blue is out 5/3 on Stone Woman Music / XL Recordings.