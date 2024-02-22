Rui Gabriel is best known for his role in the New Orleans indie group Lawn. Today, he’s announcing his signing to Carpark Records and is sharing the solo song “Target,” with a video directed by Cameron Lowe. It features vocals from Kate Teague and is co-produced by Nicholas Corson.

“‘Target’ was written after the abrupt end of a friendship that was already running its course,” Gabriel said in a statement. “I became fixated on the aftermath and realized that the emotions behind these circumstances were more intense than anything I’ve felt in any breakup.”

Watch the video below.