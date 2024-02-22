The Toronto rock band the Beaches have been around for over a decade, making punchy rock songs, and they’ve been popular in Canada for a while, winning Breakthrough Group Of The Year at the Juno Awards in 2018 following the release of their debut album Late Show. But they experienced a big spike in popularity last year when a clip of lead singer Jordan Miller singing their song “Blame Brett” in the studio went viral on TikTok, with engaging lyrics like: “Done being the sad girl/ I’m done dating rockstars/ From now on only actors/ Tall boys in the Raptors.”

The Beaches released their sophomore album Blame My Ex last fall, and they’ve become a fixture in the SiriusXMU world. Last night, they made their late-night US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing “Blame Brett,” the single that helped pushed them over the edge and that, so far, has peaked at #17 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

Here’s that performance:

The only time the Beaches have graced our pages until now was in our 2015 round-up Know Your Beach Bands.