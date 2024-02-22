Isobel Campbell was partly responsible for many of the best moments on early Belle And Sebastian records. She left that band in 2002, and she’s put together a pretty great solo career, often working with her late collaborator Mark Lanegan. Today, Campbell has announced plans to follow her last solo album, 2020’s There Is No Other, with a new one called Bow To Love.

In a press release, Campbell frames Bow To Love as her response to an increasingly dystopian world: “The album is about what we’re all in right now, and my response to that, and my life as a microcosm within that.” But I don’t hear too much of that in the lovely lead single “4316.” It’s a jaunty, sparkly psychedelic folk song. The track has a lot of ’60s in it, but a wigged-out guitar and a synth isolation also evoke classic Madchester. The track could really boggle some minds in a rave’s chillout tent if those still existed.

Richard Heslop, a veteran music-video director who’s been out of the game for decades, came back to co-direct the “4316” video with Vee Vee and Natalya KD. Below, check out that video and teh Bow To Love tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everything Falls Apart”

02 “Do Or Die”

03 “Spider To The Fly”

04 “Second Guessing”

05 “Bow To Love”

06 “4316”

07 “Dopamine”

08 “Keep Calm Carry On”

09 “Saturday’s Son”

10 “Take This Poison”

11 “Om Shanti Om”

12 “You”

13 “Why Worry”

Bow To Love is out 5/17 on Cooking Vinyl.