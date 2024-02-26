The Ophelias – “Black Ribbon”
In 2021, The Ophelias shared their album Crocus. Since then, they’ve released a few songs, including last year’s “Rind.” Today, they’re announcing their new EP Ribbon and sharing the single “Black Ribbon.”
The song comes with a video directed by guitarist and vocalist Spencer Peppet and bassist Jo Shaffer. The band has found joy in identifying as a queer and trans, which is explored in “Black Ribbon” as it navigates a new relationship. Ribbon was recorded at New York’s Figure 8 and Kentucky’s Candyland.
Watch the “Black Ribbon” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Black Ribbon”
02 “Soft And Tame”
03 “Upper Hand”
04 “Dust”
05 “Rind”
TOUR DATES:
03/13 – Austin, TX @ South by Sad Tree SXSW showcase (solo)
04/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Preserving Underground *
04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA &
04/15 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Music Hall &
04/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer &
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade &
*= w/ Daisy the Great
&= w/ IAN SWEET
Ribbon is out 4/14.