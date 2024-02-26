In 2021, The Ophelias shared their album Crocus. Since then, they’ve released a few songs, including last year’s “Rind.” Today, they’re announcing their new EP Ribbon and sharing the single “Black Ribbon.”

The song comes with a video directed by guitarist and vocalist Spencer Peppet and bassist Jo Shaffer. The band has found joy in identifying as a queer and trans, which is explored in “Black Ribbon” as it navigates a new relationship. Ribbon was recorded at New York’s Figure 8 and Kentucky’s Candyland.

Watch the “Black Ribbon” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Black Ribbon”

02 “Soft And Tame”

03 “Upper Hand”

04 “Dust”

05 “Rind”

TOUR DATES:

03/13 – Austin, TX @ South by Sad Tree SXSW showcase (solo)

04/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Preserving Underground *

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA &

04/15 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Music Hall &

04/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer &

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade &

*= w/ Daisy the Great

&= w/ IAN SWEET

Ribbon is out 4/14.