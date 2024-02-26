Anytime a band has two drummers, I sit up and take notice. It’s got to be a major pain in the ass to cram a couple of different drum kits into a tour van, and anytime a group is that committed to its rhythmic attack, you’ve got to commend it. Besides, the double-drummer track record is a good one. Thee Oh Sees? Kylesa? Black Eyes? King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, up until recently? Fugazi at the very end? Come on. (The Grateful Dead and Pavement are also on that list, but you can’t win them all.) New York’s Dog Date might be the newest band in that august society.

Dog Date started off as frontman Dylan Kennedy’s solo project and then grew into a full group. Their sound is a fired-up, enthusiastic take on ragged indie-punk, with some serious power-pop hooks thrown in. If you like Japandroids, then this is up your alley. If you don’t like Japandroids, then maybe reconsider a few things and then give Dog Date a shot. Dog Date have already released a couple of records, and now they’re about to follow their 2021 album Child’s Play with a new one called Zinger.

“Nuff Said,” the lead single from Zinger, is a giddy fuzz-rock attack that lasts a grand total of 92 seconds. There’s plenty of Ramones and Mudhoney in the song’s DNA, and I also hear a bit of Dog Date’s new label bosses Angel Du$t in there. Below, check out director Peter Wagner’s animated “Nuff Said” video, the Zinger tracklist, and Dog Date’s upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nirvana”

02 “Nuff Said”

03 “Spine Transfer”

04 “F Bomb”

05 “Duplo”

06 “Cruel World Reversal”

07 “Theory Orb”

08 “Slug”

09 “Xipe”

10 “Twin Star”

11 “I Love That Story”

TOUR DATES:

3/01 – Hoboken, NJ @ Steven’s University

3/30 – Brookyln, NY @ Our Wicked Lady

4/19 – Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos

4/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

4/25 – Washington DC @ Pie Shop

4/26 – Leesport, PA @ The Barn

4/27 – Providence, RI @ Black Lace

Zinger is out 4/12 on Pop Wig.