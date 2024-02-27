Last year, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard teamed up with Milan singer-songwriter Fiorious for “Lover Boy.” Today, the pair are sharing their new collaboration for “New World (Flow)” with a video directed by Tom Furse.

“When I wrote the chords for this song, I was aiming for something with the power of a hymn,” Goddard explained. “Without discussing this concept, Fiorious added words that have a kind of atheistic spiritual quality that I always love in house music.”

Fiorious added, “I connected to the track instantly and loved how it moved from an interior moment in the verse to an explosive climax in the chorus. The lyrics took their cue from that feeling, the idea of getting out of your own way and surrendering, and so it became this meditation on fearlessness. From there, I started arranging my vocals as a huge choir of me, and it all came together very quickly.”

Watch the video below.