Amber Coffman sighting! Amber Coffman… hearing? Whatever you want to call it, the former Dirty Projectors singer’s voice is always a welcome sound, and it appears on “Kingdom,” the debut single from Clothing.

Who are Clothing? The electronic production project brings together Aakaash Israni from Dawn Of Midi and Ben Sterling from Cookies, who met a decade ago at a party in Brooklyn. As the legend goes, they bonded over two events at Madison Square Garden: NYC lifer Sterling took Israni there to see a Knicks game, and then Irsani smuggled Sterling into MSG as his “bass tech” when Dawn Of Midi opened for Radiohead there.

Now they’re based in California, and they’re starting to release music, beginning with “Kingdom” today. “It was really cathartic singing it,” Coffman says. “I love a good puzzle and a song that makes my musical brain work a little harder. It was a gratifying challenge- really enjoyed working with Aakaash and Ben.”

Listen below.