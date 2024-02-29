Martha, the beloved underground pop-punk band from Durham, UK, have a lovely little project out today. They’ve covered two classic Jimmy Eat World songs, “A Praise Chorus” from Bleed American and “Crush” from Clarity. The two tracks are presented as an EP called Is Tomorrow Just A Day Like All The Rest? On Twitter, Martha call this EP “a gift for those at the centre of the martha x @jimmyeatworld fan Venn diagram.” It’ll probably rekindle your love for both the performer and the source material. Listen below.

<a href="https://bsmrocks.bandcamp.com/album/is-tomorrow-just-a-day-like-all-the-rest">Is Tomorrow Just A Day Like All The Rest? by Martha</a>

Is Tomorrow Just A Day Like All The Rest? is out now on Big Scary Monsters. Buy it digitally or in a limited run of 366 individually date stamped 7″ singles here.