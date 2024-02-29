The Brooklyn indie band Miracle Worker centers on singer-songwriter Annie Sullivan and multi-instrumentalist/producer Dylan Balliett, the main dude from Spirit Night. On their new single “Leave Me Alone,” they join up with an underground all-star team. Mo Troper plays bass and Rickenbacker guitar. Rozwell Kid’s Jordan Hudkins is behind the drum kit. Composer and sound artist Miguel Gallego handles lead guitar and organ. The result is a splendid little jangly indie-pop tune that lays on the melodious goodness in the chorus. Listen below.

<a href="https://miracleworker.bandcamp.com/track/leave-me-alone">Leave Me Alone by Miracle Worker</a>