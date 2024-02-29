UK drill star Headie One is prepping a new album for this year, and from the sound of today’s new single, it’ll find him in top form. “Socials” drops Headie over eerie, booming production from Ambezza, Julia Lewis, and Scotty White, his bright but rugged vocals interweaving with dramatic melodies between bass bombs. Director Oliver Jennings’ video features cameos from Tiffany Calver, DJ Semtex, Clavish, Big Zuu, Samira Mighty, Chloe Burrows, Nemzzz, and Mimi The Music Blogger, and it ends with a satirical brainstorming session about how to go viral on social media. Watch below.