Jim White & Marisa Anderson Announce New Duo Album Swallowtail

Here’s an exciting team-up: Jim White, the brilliant Melbourne experimental drummer best known as a member of Dirty Three, is releasing a new duo album with Marisa Anderson, the esteemed Portland fingerstyle guitarist. The pair previously joined forces for 2020’s The Quickening. Today they’ve announced its follow-up, Swallowtail.

They recorded it in the Australian coastal town of Point Lonsdale, Victoria. Per Anderson, “It was a big change of vibe and scenery, to be out of the city and on the coast with no distraction and to be working with an engineer (and avid surfer) who is attuned to the cycles of tides and sunrises and sunsets and ocean rhythms. I think all of that got into the music as we were making it.”

Below, hear lead single “Bitterroot Vally Suite I: Water,” the first movement in a three-part suite.

<a href="https://marisaanderson.bandcamp.com/album/swallowtail">Swallowtail by Marisa Anderson</a>

Swallowtail is out 5/10 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.